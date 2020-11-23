Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $92,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. 140166 boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $45.74. 719,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

