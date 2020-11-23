Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.84 on Monday, hitting $208.72. 305,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

