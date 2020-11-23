Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON VLX opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. Volex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 287 ($3.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Volex plc (VLX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £825,000 ($1,077,867.78).

Volex plc (VLX.L) Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

