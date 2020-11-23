Warburg Research Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.67 ($120.78).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) alerts:

Shares of KBX stock opened at €108.56 ($127.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12 month high of €110.24 ($129.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.