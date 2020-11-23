Wedbush Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.