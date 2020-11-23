Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) recently:
- 11/23/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/17/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/16/2020 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 11/11/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/10/2020 – BioNTech was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $97.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 10/29/2020 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F). They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/14/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $62.00 to $69.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 10/9/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/6/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 10/2/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 130,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,216. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
