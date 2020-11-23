Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) recently:

11/23/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/17/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/16/2020 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

11/11/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – BioNTech was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $97.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

10/29/2020 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F). They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $62.00 to $69.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

10/9/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

10/2/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 130,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,216. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after buying an additional 9,472,629 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,407,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,184,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,688,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

