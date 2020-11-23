Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

