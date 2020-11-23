Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Yum China has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

YUMC opened at $60.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

