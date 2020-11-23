Zacks Investment Research Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.