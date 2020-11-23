Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.82.

NICE opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $255.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 165.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $85,914,000. Paul John Balson acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $310,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 10.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 16.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

