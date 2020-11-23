Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.11.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.