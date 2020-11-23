Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

