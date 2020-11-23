Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Nephros stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.40% of Nephros worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

