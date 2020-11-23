Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.50.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

