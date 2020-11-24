$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 3,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

