$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.56. The Michaels Companies reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

