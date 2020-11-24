$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Avangrid by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.