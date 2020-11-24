-$0.86 EPS Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is $1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($4.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. 15,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,116. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,454,751.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $1,430,052. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

