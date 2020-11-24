1,822 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Target by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Target by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Target by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $178.47. 116,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,808. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $179.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

