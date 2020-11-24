3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of 3M worth $150,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 84,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

