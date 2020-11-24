4,200 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $5.20 on Tuesday, hitting $425.08. The company had a trading volume of 174,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,549. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 551.64, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.