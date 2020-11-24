9,664 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.61. The company had a trading volume of 149,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,367. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

