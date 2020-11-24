AAON, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

AAON has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AAON to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

AAON stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.65.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

