ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

UBS Group set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 22.35.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

