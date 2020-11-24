Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,051,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $549,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after acquiring an additional 359,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,196,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $657,995,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.91. 89,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,264. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

