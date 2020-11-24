Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.34). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 89.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

ADMS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,288. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $122.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

