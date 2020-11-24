Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208,841 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,045,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,062. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

