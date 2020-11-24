AES Tietê Energia (OTCMKTS:AESTY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES Tietê Energia (OTCMKTS:AESTY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AESTY opened at $2.59 on Friday. AES Tietê Energia has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

AES Tietê Energia Company Profile

AES TietÃª Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy generation business in Brazil. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, and solar sources. The company operates 9 hydroelectric power plants and 3 small hydroelectric power plants with an installed capacity of 2,658 megawatts.

