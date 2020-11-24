Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.51.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit