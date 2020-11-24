Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.51.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

