Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Cut by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,556,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,224,275 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 5.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $751,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,293,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,212,000 after buying an additional 365,175 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 136,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,483,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.87. 616,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,624,512. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.25 and its 200-day moving average is $256.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

