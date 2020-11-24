Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 997,933 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.88. The stock had a trading volume of 608,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,512. The firm has a market cap of $730.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.25 and its 200 day moving average is $256.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

