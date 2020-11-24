Alley Co LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.3% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

