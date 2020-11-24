Alley Co LLC Buys 814 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,007 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,269 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 788,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,817,729. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

