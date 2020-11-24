Alley Co LLC Has $10.45 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alley Co LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 136.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,751 shares of company stock valued at $165,787,386 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

NYSE MA traded up $9.71 on Tuesday, reaching $341.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.48 and its 200 day moving average is $317.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

