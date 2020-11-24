Alley Co LLC Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,292. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

