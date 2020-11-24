Alley Co LLC Invests $204,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alley Co LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,160. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.72 and its 200-day moving average is $309.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $317.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

