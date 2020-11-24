Alley Co LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.0% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 187,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 372,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 551,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,811,277. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

