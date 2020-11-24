Alley Co LLC Purchases 2,233 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 3.7% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,498. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

