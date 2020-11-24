Alley Co LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Shares of SYK traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.77. 45,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $241.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

