Alley Co LLC Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alley Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,413,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,384,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $28.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,763.36. 53,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1,173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,638.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,521.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

