Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 431.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $29.92 on Tuesday, reaching $1,764.78. The company had a trading volume of 63,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,638.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,521.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,818.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

