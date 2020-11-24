Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $29.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,756.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,633.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,518.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1,168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

