Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 290.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,565 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

