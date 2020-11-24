Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. 135,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761,387. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

