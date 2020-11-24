Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.

AMBA opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

