Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

