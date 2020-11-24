Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 273,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,190. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

