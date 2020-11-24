Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $49,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 11,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

