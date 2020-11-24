Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. OneMain reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB raised their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 39,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,329. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

