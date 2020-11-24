Applied Genetic Technologies’ (AGTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 6.40. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

